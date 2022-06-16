Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Drivers of self-driving cars can rely too much on autopilot, and that's a recipe for disaster

By Francesco Biondi, Associate Professor, Human Systems Labs, University of Windsor
Share this article
The promise of self-driving cars remains unfulfilled, as the technology still requires drivers to co-pilot the vehicles to avoid collisions.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ What's at stake as Colombians choose between Trump-like populist and leftist former guerrilla for president
~ A celebrated AI has learned a new trick: How to do chemistry
~ Jesus' earthly dad, St. Joseph – often overlooked – is honored by Father's Day in many Catholic nations
~ Keen to retrofit your home to lower its carbon footprint and save energy? Consider these 3 things
~ Australia isn't experiencing the great resignation yet, but there has been an uptick
~ After years of COVID, fires and floods, kids' well-being now depends on better support
~ How climate change is turning remote Indigenous houses into dangerous hot boxes
~ Watergate at 50: the burglary that launched a thousand scandals
~ New Zealand should celebrate its remarkable prehistoric past with national fossil emblems – have your say!
~ This critically endangered marsupial survived a bushfire – then along came the feral cats
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter