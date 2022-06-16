Restoring native predators can control invasive species – if they pass these tests
By Joshua P Twining, Research Scientist in Population Ecology at Cornell University and Postdoctoral Reseacher, Queen's University Belfast
Xavier Lambin, Chair in Zoology, University of Aberdeen
As humans have spread out across the planet we have killed larger predators and other species we fear and compete with, confining them to history or to tiny remnants of their vast ranges. This process was particularly successful across Britain and Ireland, where the wolves and lynx people once lived alongside are long gone.
At the same time, humans have transported species we value outside of their native ranges. By introducing animals, plants and microorganisms into ecosystems where they did not evolve, we have inadvertently created invasive species which drive the extinction of native…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, June 16, 2022