Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

I/OPT: Quash flawed conviction of aid worker Mohammed al-Halabi

By Amnesty International
Amnesty International is calling on Israeli authorities to quash the conviction of Mohammed al-Halabi, a Palestinian aid worker from Gaza who was yesterday found guilty in a deeply flawed trial of diverting millions of dollars to the Hamas de facto administration. The majority of the evidence used against him remains secret. Mohammed al-Halabi, who was formerly […] The post I/OPT: Quash flawed conviction of aid worker Mohammed al-Halabi appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


