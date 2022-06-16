How refugees leading city walking tours helps increase their sense of belonging – new research
By Elisa Burrai, Senior Lecturer in Tourism and International Development, Leeds Beckett University
Dorina-Maria Buda, Professor of Marketing and Tourism, Nottingham Trent University
Worldwide, one person becomes forcibly displaced every three seconds. The thinktank the Institute for Economics and Peace estimates that the climate change crisis alone will account for 1.2 billion people having to migrate by 2050. That will only add to the major geopolitical shifts and conflicts that have led to a massive increase in the number of refugees, asylum seekers and migrants who have come to Europe in the hope of a safer, better life.
Our new…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, June 16, 2022