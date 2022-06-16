Petrol prices are rising, but fuel duty cuts aren't the answer
By Caroline Mullen, Senior Research Fellow at Institute for Transport Studies, University of Leeds, University of Leeds
Greg Marsden, Professor of Transport Governance, University of Leeds
Rising fuel prices are adding pressure on households already struggling to cover basic costs of energy, housing and food. In the face of this there are calls to (further) cut fuel duty, the tax on each litre of diesel and petrol bought in the UK. Current rates are just under £0.53 per litre, or between one third and one quarter of the pump price. Last year this raised the government nearly…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, June 16, 2022