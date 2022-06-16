Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Petrol prices are rising, but fuel duty cuts aren't the answer

By Caroline Mullen, Senior Research Fellow at Institute for Transport Studies, University of Leeds, University of Leeds
Greg Marsden, Professor of Transport Governance, University of Leeds
Rising fuel prices are adding pressure on households already struggling to cover basic costs of energy, housing and food. In the face of this there are calls to (further) cut fuel duty, the tax on each litre of diesel and petrol bought in the UK. Current rates are just under £0.53 per litre, or between one third and one quarter of the pump price. Last year this raised the government nearly…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


