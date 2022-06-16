Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How the travel industry uses your sense of smell to enhance your holiday

By Adriana Madzharov, Senior Lecturer in Marketing, University of Bath
Freshly baked bread. Newly cut grass. A salty sea breeze. Most people have a favourite smell that evokes fond memories or feelings of comfort.

This sensory appeal has long been harnessed by businesses to sell scented candles, expensive perfumes, and even homes. Now it is increasingly being used in the travel industry – where airlines, hotels and entertainment venues are deliberately incorporating scents into the “tourism experience”.

These…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


