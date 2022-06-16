Tolerance.ca
What the 100-year-old Makerere University in Uganda reveals about culture

By Joan Ricart-Huguet, Assistant Professor, Loyola University Maryland and Postdoctoral Associate and Lecturer, Yale University
Makerere University, which marks its centenary this year, is well-known as the oldest university in East Africa and as a cradle of political elites. Its alumni include presidents and prime ministers – among them Joseph Kabila (Democratic Republic of Congo), Julius Nyerere and Benjamin Mkapa (Tanzania), Mwai Kibaki (Kenya), and Milton Obote and Ruhakana Rugunda (Uganda).

Writers such as Ngugi wa Thiong'o from Kenya and David Rubadiri from Tanzania, scholars and…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


