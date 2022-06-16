Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Keir Starmer: what Labour leader could learn from Neil Kinnock to capitalise on Boris Johnson's woes

By Ben Williams, Lecturer in Politics and Political Theory, University of Salford
Kevin Hickson, Senior Lecturer in Politics, University of Liverpool
Although prime minister Boris Johnson is suffering a potentially career-ending crisis after only narrowly surviving a confidence vote in his leadership, his struggles don’t necessarily appear to be translating into a surge for the Labour opposition.

A recent poll suggested that even after months of scandal, people continue to prefer Johnson as prime minister than Labour’s Keir Starmer.

In plotting a path out of his stalemate, Starmer…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


