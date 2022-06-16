First Nations mothers are more likely to die during childbirth. More First Nations midwives could close this gap
By Pamela McCalman, PhD Candidate and Midwife, La Trobe University
Catherine Chamberlain, Professor Indigenous Health Equity, The University of Melbourne
Machellee Kosiak, Midwifery Lecturer, Australian Catholic University
First Nations women and their newborns are considered high risk due to fatality rates and access to care. Research shows First Nations-led culturally safe healthcare could prevent further deaths.
