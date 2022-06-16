Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

First Nations mothers are more likely to die during childbirth. More First Nations midwives could close this gap

By Pamela McCalman, PhD Candidate and Midwife, La Trobe University
Catherine Chamberlain, Professor Indigenous Health Equity, The University of Melbourne
Machellee Kosiak, Midwifery Lecturer, Australian Catholic University
First Nations women and their newborns are considered high risk due to fatality rates and access to care. Research shows First Nations-led culturally safe healthcare could prevent further deaths.The Conversation


