Human Rights Observatory

UN Chief Should Name Bold Rights Advocate to Succeed Bachelet

By Human Rights Watch
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres will soon make one of the most important decisions of his tenure: naming a new high commissioner for human rights. He should nominate someone who has the courage to publicly criticize the human rights records of China, the United States, and other powerful governments. The outgoing high commissioner,…


