Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine: Russian Landmine Use Endangers Civilians

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image TM-62 anti-vehicle mines found during a mine clearance mission near Bervytsia, a village previously occupied by Russian forces, Kyiv region, Ukraine, April 21, 2022. © 2022 Sipa via AP Images (Geneva, June 15, 2022) – Russian forces are using landmines in Ukraine that are causing civilian casualties and suffering, as well as disrupting food production, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today. Russia is the only party to the conflict known to have used banned antipersonnel mines, while both Russia and Ukraine have used anti-vehicle mines. The 19-page report,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Building bridges between scientific and Indigenous knowledge
~ Brazil: Authorities must guarantee transparency and respect for human rights in search for Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira
~ UN Chief Should Name Bold Rights Advocate to Succeed Bachelet
~ Why the St. Lawrence estuary is running out of breath
~ High fossil fuel prices are good for the planet – here’s how to keep them high while avoiding riots or hurting the poor
~ Quantifying the effects of Bolsonaro’s dismal management of the Covid-19 pandemic
~ Juneteenth celebrates just one of the United States’ 20 emancipation days – and the history of how emancipated people were kept unfree needs to be remembered, too
~ Privacy violations undermine the trustworthiness of the Tim Hortons brand
~ How mindfulness and dance can stimulate a part of the brain that can improve mental health
~ A clinical psychiatrist reveals how Indian women in Australia experience family violence – and how to combat it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter