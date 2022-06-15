Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

High fossil fuel prices are good for the planet – here’s how to keep them high while avoiding riots or hurting the poor

By Neil McCulloch, Associate Fellow of Political Economy, Institute of Development Studies
Share this article
In the UK, it now costs more than £100 to fill up a typical family car with petrol, and oil prices could rise even further. But are such high prices for fossil fuels a bad thing? While attention is focused on measures to tackle the global cost of living crisis, there has been much less focus on a very uncomfortable truth – that solving the climate crisis requires fossil fuel prices for…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Why the St. Lawrence estuary is running out of breath
~ Quantifying the effects of Bolsonaro’s dismal management of the Covid-19 pandemic
~ Juneteenth celebrates just one of the United States’ 20 emancipation days – and the history of how emancipated people were kept unfree needs to be remembered, too
~ Privacy violations undermine the trustworthiness of the Tim Hortons brand
~ How mindfulness and dance can stimulate a part of the brain that can improve mental health
~ A clinical psychiatrist reveals how Indian women in Australia experience family violence – and how to combat it
~ Greyhound racing: despite waning public support, governments are spending big to keep the industry running
~ How we invented 'unemployment' – and why we're outgrowing it
~ Governments usually win a second term. But could the new Labor government be an exception?
~ Which flu shot should I choose? And what are cell-based and 'adjuvanted' vaccines?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter