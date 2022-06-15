Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Privacy violations undermine the trustworthiness of the Tim Hortons brand

By Jordan Richard Schoenherr, Assistant Professor, Concordia University, Concordia University
Share this article
The Tim Hortons consumer app was found to have collected detailed user information, including location data. As a privacy violation, this challenges perception of Tim Hortons as a trusted brand.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Why the St. Lawrence estuary is running out of breath
~ High fossil fuel prices are good for the planet – here’s how to keep them high while avoiding riots or hurting the poor
~ Quantifying the effects of Bolsonaro’s dismal management of the Covid-19 pandemic
~ Juneteenth celebrates just one of the United States’ 20 emancipation days – and the history of how emancipated people were kept unfree needs to be remembered, too
~ How mindfulness and dance can stimulate a part of the brain that can improve mental health
~ A clinical psychiatrist reveals how Indian women in Australia experience family violence – and how to combat it
~ Greyhound racing: despite waning public support, governments are spending big to keep the industry running
~ How we invented 'unemployment' – and why we're outgrowing it
~ Governments usually win a second term. But could the new Labor government be an exception?
~ Which flu shot should I choose? And what are cell-based and 'adjuvanted' vaccines?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter