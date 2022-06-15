Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Time in hospital sets back tens of thousands of children's learning each year, but targeted support can help them catch up

By Rebecca Mitchell, Associate Professor Health and Societal Outcomes, Macquarie University
Anne McMaugh, Senior Lecturer in Educational Psychology, Macquarie University
A study of thousands of students hospitalised with an injury or illness confirms they are likely to fall behind their classmates. But good management and targeted help with learning cut the risk.The Conversation


