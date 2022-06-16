Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Australia: Prioritize Rights at Home, Abroad

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese waves alongside newly appointed Foreign Minister Penny Wong, at the door of their plane in Canberra, Australia, May 23, 2022. © 2022 David Gray/Getty Images (Sydney) – Australia’s new prime minister, Anthony Albanese, should adopt an ambitious human rights-centered foreign policy agenda and initiate urgent domestic rights reforms, Human Rights Watch said today in a letter to Prime Minister Albanese and Foreign Minister Penny Wong. “Prime Minister Albanese has the opportunity to reshape Australia’s regional reputation as…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


