Human Rights Observatory

Rwanda deportations: what is the European Court of Human Rights, and why did it stop the UK flight from taking off?

By Kanstantsin Dzehtsiarou, Professor in Human Rights Law, University of Liverpool
A flight chartered to send asylum seekers from the UK to Rwanda as part of a new government policy was grounded following an intervention by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR). The plan to deport asylum seekers for processing in Rwanda is intended, the government says, to deter people from making the dangerous journey across the Channel to the UK. This first flight had been scheduled to take off on June 14 with just seven passengers on board. There had been more due to fly but legal action enabled them to…The Conversation


