Human Rights Observatory

Tanzania: Halt brutal security operation in Loliondo

By Amnesty International
Tanzanian authorities must immediately halt the violent forced eviction of the Indigenous Maasai community in Loliondo, and launch an urgent investigation into the security crackdown which has left dozens of people injured, many missing and a police officer killed, Amnesty International said today. The organization is calling on Tanzanian authorities to end the security operation […] The post Tanzania: Halt brutal security operation in Loliondo appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International


