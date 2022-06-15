The inside story of Recovery: how the world’s largest COVID-19 trial transformed treatment – and what it could do for other diseases
By Guilherme Pessoa-Amorim, Clinical Research Fellow, University of Oxford
Leon Peto, Senior Clinical Research Fellow, University of Oxford
Mark Campbell, Clinical Research Fellow, University of Oxford
Two years ago, the Recovery trial transformed COVID treatments around the world with a landmark finding that may have saved a million lives in just nine months
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, June 15, 2022