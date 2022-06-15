Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

International courts prosecuting leaders like Putin for war crimes have a mixed record – but offer clues on how to get a conviction

By Victor Peskin, Associate professor of politics and global studies, Arizona State University
Prosecuting a leader like Vladimir Putin accused of war crimes is difficult. But the trial of Serbian leader Slobodan Milosevic in the early 2000s offers a potential playbook.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


