Human Rights Observatory

Why it's crucial to safeguard the ancient practice of finding wild honey with birds

By Dr Jessica E.M. van der Wal, Postdoctoral research fellow, University of Cape Town
Dr Dominic Cram, Research Associate, University of Cambridge
Prof Claire Spottiswoode, Professor, University of Cape Town
In parts of Africa, a small bird called the Greater Honeyguide (Indicator indicator) helps people search for honey. It approaches people and chatters and flies in the direction of a wild bees’ nest, urging the person to follow. When bird and human reach the nest together, the human honey-hunter knows just what to do: they subdue the bees and harvest the honey with smoke and tools. When that’s done,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


