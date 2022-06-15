Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine and Poland: why the countries fell out in the past, and are now closely allied

By Christoph Mick, Professor of Modern European History, University of Warwick
No country supports the Ukrainian war effort more passionately than Poland, and no country shelters more Ukrainian refugees. Ukrainian-Polish relations have never been better. Polish political parties might disagree about everything else, but they all strongly support Ukraine and her borders.

Russian imperialist ambitions also threaten Polish security. Since Poland joined Nato in 1999 and…The Conversation


