Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Board games: how playing them online can bring grandparents and grandchildren closer together

By Rose Capdevila, Professor in Psychology, The Open University
Lisa Lazard, Senior Lecturer in Psychology, The Open University
Share this article
We’re all familiar with the blissful image of grandma or grandpa playing snakes and ladders with their grandchild – or a large family sat round a table at Christmas over a game of Scrabble, Monopoly or Cluedo.

You’d be forgiven for thinking that the popularity of board games might have waned in favour of the smartphone, tablet or other online gaming. In fact, the market value of board games has been growing considerably in recent years.

While board games were…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Understanding India’s Central Media Accreditation Guidelines 2022
~ Equality for transgender Ukrainians: A long way to go, now complicated by the war
~ The last two recessions hit young people hardest – here's how you can protect yourself for the next one
~ Galleries continue to erase women artists in their blockbuster exhibitions
~ The inside story of Recovery: how the world’s largest COVID-19 trial transformed treatment – and what it could do for other diseases
~ Legal fights persist over policies that require teachers to refer to trans students by their chosen pronouns
~ Trouble paying bills can take a heavy toll on fathers' mental health, leading to family conflict
~ How we describe the metaverse makes a difference – today's words could shape tomorrow's reality and who benefits from it
~ The James Webb Space Telescope is finally ready to do science – and it’s seeing the universe more clearly than even its own engineers hoped for
~ Privacy isn't in the Constitution – but it's everywhere in constitutional law
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter