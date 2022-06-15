Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Period delay tablets can help you temporarily skip your period – here’s how they work

By Susan Walker, Reader in Contraception, Reproductive and Sexual Health, Anglia Ruskin University
There’s an underlying law of the universe which dictates a woman’s period will always arrive just in time to disrupt important plans. For any woman who’s ever had a special trip or event spoiled thanks to the arrival of her period, having a way of skipping it temporarily would be life-changing.

Users of the combined contraceptive pill are able to postpone or skip their period by starting their next packet of birth control instead of taking the break week. For women on different types of contraceptives (or no contraceptive at all), they’ve had no choice but to deal with their period…The Conversation


