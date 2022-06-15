Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

EU taking legal action against UK over Northern Ireland protocol: how did we get here?

By Nikos Skoutaris, Associate Professor in EU law, University of East Anglia
The UK government is proposing to unilaterally change the Northern Ireland protocol. Here’s a timeline of this controversial legal mechanism.The Conversation


