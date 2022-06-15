Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Recognized Yet Limited: Abortion Rights in Nepal

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Nepalese police outside the Supreme Court in Kathmandu, Nepal on February 23, 2021. © 2021 Narayan Maharjan/NurPhoto via AP Following the deaths of countless women who had undergone unsafe abortions, Nepal legalized the procedure in 2002. In 2018, Nepal’s government went further to protect women, enacting legislation that recognizes seeking abortion as a fundamental human right. But more needs to be done to expand safe abortion access across the country. Nepal’s 2018 abortion law permits women to seek abortion for any reason up to 12 weeks of gestation, and up to…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Australia's National Electricity Market was just suspended. Here's why and what happens next
~ Period delay tablets can help you temporarily skip your period – here’s how they work
~ This 5.2% decision on the minimum wage could shift the trajectory for all workers
~ EU taking legal action against UK over Northern Ireland protocol: how did we get here?
~ The last two recessions hit young people hardest -- here's how you can protect yourself for the next one
~ US Immigrants Who Arrived as Children Remain Stuck in Impermanence
~ If you're renting, chances are your home is cold. With power prices soaring, here's what you can do to keep warm
~ Cybersecurity in the Pacific: how island nations are building their online defences
~ Bunnings, Kmart and The Good Guys say they use facial recognition for 'loss prevention'. An expert explains what it might mean for you
~ ACT releases Australian-first draft law to protect intersex children from irreversible medical harm
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter