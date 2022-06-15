Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US Immigrants Who Arrived as Children Remain Stuck in Impermanence

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image DACA recipients hold a rally in New York on August 17, 2021 to demand citizenship now for all undocumented immigrants. © 2021 Lev Radin/Sipa via AP Images Ten years ago, on June 15, 2012, former US President Barack Obama issued an executive order establishing Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival (DACA), a program to give young immigrants like me temporary work authorization and protection from deportation. I was 10 years old when my family immigrated to the US from the United Arab Emirates, seeking medical care for my older sister who was born with a life-threatening…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


