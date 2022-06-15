Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What did COVID do to my feet? How to fit back into shoes after wearing ugg boots at home and piling on the kilos

By Caroline Robinson, Associate Professor Podiatry, Charles Sturt University
Share this article
If you’ve been spending a lot of time at home in ugg boots, not doing so much exercise and stacking on the coronakilos over the past two years or so, you may have noticed something strange going on with your feet.

They may not fit back into leather shoes. Or if you do manage to squeeze them in, your shoes feel really stiff and look set to give you blisters.

What’s going on? Have your feet expanded? Is this permanent? Do you need to buy new shoes?

Read more: What…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ ACT releases Australian-first draft law to protect intersex children from irreversible medical harm
~ Myanmar: The Rohingya’s Decade of Detention
~ 'I couldn't see a future': what ex-automotive workers told us about job loss, shutdowns, and communities on the edge
~ Canadians' trust in the news media hits a new low
~ Prairie songbirds are affected by unpredictable noise produced by oil drilling
~ Climate change the issue on which Australians do not want both sides of the argument: new research
~ A major new law aims to ‘improve the health of all New Zealanders’ – so why doesn't it include the basic human right to health?
~ Fair Work Commission gives a 5.2% – $40 a week – increase in the minimum wage
~ Satellites zoom in on cities' hottest neighborhoods to help combat the urban heat island effect
~ A dying earth and a lament for lost fathers: Sheila Heti strips back the novel and makes it new
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2022 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS