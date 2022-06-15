Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

ACT releases Australian-first draft law to protect intersex children from irreversible medical harm

By Aileen Kennedy, Lecturer in Health Law, University of New England
Alice de Jonge, Senior Lecturer, International Law; Asian Business Law, Monash University
Morgan Carpenter, PhD candidate in bioethics, University of Sydney
Share this article
Early surgeries can cause lifelong harm, including impaired sexual function and sensation, shame, and a need for ongoing interventions or treatment.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Myanmar: The Rohingya’s Decade of Detention
~ What did COVID do to my feet? How to fit back into shoes after wearing ugg boots at home and piling on the kilos
~ 'I couldn't see a future': what ex-automotive workers told us about job loss, shutdowns, and communities on the edge
~ Canadians' trust in the news media hits a new low
~ Prairie songbirds are affected by unpredictable noise produced by oil drilling
~ Climate change the issue on which Australians do not want both sides of the argument: new research
~ A major new law aims to ‘improve the health of all New Zealanders’ – so why doesn't it include the basic human right to health?
~ Fair Work Commission gives a 5.2% – $40 a week – increase in the minimum wage
~ Satellites zoom in on cities' hottest neighborhoods to help combat the urban heat island effect
~ A dying earth and a lament for lost fathers: Sheila Heti strips back the novel and makes it new
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter