Human Rights Observatory

Prairie songbirds are affected by unpredictable noise produced by oil drilling

By Patricia Rosa, Associate Professor, Biology, Ecology and Conservation, St. George's University
Noise created by the oil industry impacts songbirds. Research found that constant noises, like those produced by oil wells, are less disruptive than the shorter bursts of noise produced by drilling.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


