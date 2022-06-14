Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Fair Work Commission gives a 5.2% – $40 a week – increase in the minimum wage

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The Fair Work Commission has announced a rise in the minimum wage of 5.2% or $40 a week, taking it to $812.60 a week or $21.38 an hourThe Conversation


