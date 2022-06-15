Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar: The Rohingya’s Decade of Detention

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A Rohingya boy watches soldiers patrol his camp in Sittwe, May 13, 2013. © 2013 Gemunu Amarasinghe/AP Photo (Bangkok) – The Myanmar authorities have detained over 135,000 Rohingya and Kaman Muslims arbitrarily and indefinitely in Rakhine State for a decade, Human Rights Watch said in a web feature released today. Drawing on interviews with Rohingya and humanitarian workers from 2012 to the present, Human Rights Watch documents how the authorities have capitalized on the ethnic cleansing campaign launched in June 2012 to segregate and confine a population they had…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


