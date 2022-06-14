NZ men get sick or injured more and die sooner than women – a targeted health policy is long overdue
By Fiona Doolan-Noble, Co-Director Centre for Men's Health and Senior Research Fellow, Rural Health, University of Otago
Ally Calder, Lecturer, University of Otago
Elaine Hargreaves, Associate Professor of Exercise Psychology, University of Otago
Hui Xiao, University of Otago
When it comes to men’s health strategies, New Zealand has fallen behind countries like Mongolia, Iran and Malaysia. In Men’s Health Week it’s time to ask: what is the plan to save men’s lives?
