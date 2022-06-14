Social assistance cuts are contributing to high rates of HIV, syphilis in Saskatchewan
By Alana Cattapan, Assistant Professor, Department of Political Science, University of Waterloo
Holly Ann McKenzie, Postdoctoral Fellow, Medicine, University of Saskatchewan
Saskatchewan leads the country in preventable, opportunistic illnesses enabled by poverty. With recent changes to income support programs and increased housing instability, things are getting worse.
- Tuesday, June 14, 2022