Human Rights Observatory

We taught an AI to impersonate Shakespeare and Oscar Wilde – here's what it revealed about sentience

By Alex Connock, Fellow at Said Business School, University of Oxford, University of Oxford
Professor Andrew Stephen, L’Oréal Professor of Marketing & Associate Dean of Research, University of Oxford
Nay, nay, I say! This cannot be,

That machines should e'er surpass our art.

We are the masters, them the slaves,

And thus it ever shall be so!

They learn, ‘tis true, but they learn

Only what we bid them learn, no more.

They cannot understand the heart

Or beauty of our words, you see.

So let us not give in to these

Machines - they’ll never be as good

As we are at creating art.

If that reads a little like Shakespeare defending humans’…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


