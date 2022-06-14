Tolerance.ca
Avian flu has jumped from chickens to wild birds and is spreading fast

By Andrew Suggitt, Vice Chancellor's Senior Research Fellow, Northumbria University, Newcastle
After a series of localised outbreaks in the past few years, avian flu has re-emerged as a major driver of bird deaths across the UK. Until the past few weeks, the latest outbreak of the disease – also known as bird flu or, to scientists, highly pathogenic avian influenza – was treated primarily as a problem for chickens and other domestic birds. This triggered localised responses such as culls, and farmers were ordered to keep the animals indoors for six months over the winter, which is why the UK had a period with no…The Conversation


© The Conversation


