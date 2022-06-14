Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Air pollution in fast-growing African cities presents a risk of premature death

By Karn Vohra, Research Fellow, UCL
Eloise Marais, Associate Professor in Physical Geography, UCL
Ten more African cities have signed on to the C40 Clean Air Cities Declaration to improve air quality. C40 is an international group of mayors collaborating to make cities more environmentally sustainable.

In May 2022, Abidjan, Accra, Addis Ababa, Dakar, Ekurhuleni, Freetown, Johannesburg, Lagos, Nairobi and Tshwane joined Durban, the first African city to sign the declaration.

As part of the C40 pledge, city leaders have committed to actions to tackle air pollution and slow human-caused…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


