Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Africa's estuaries face a growing threat from pollution: we took a close look at four

By Anusha Rajkaran, Associate Professor , University of the Western Cape
Share this article
In the popular imagination, estuaries don’t have the prestige or the romanticism of their two constituent parts: the rivers that feed them with freshwater from one side, the ocean that injects salty water from the other.

But as the go-between between river and ocean, estuaries nonetheless deserve more credit. Their dull, brackish appearance belies the abundance of life that they hold. Considered as, pound for pound, among the most productive environments on earth, they are said to produce more organic…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ We taught an AI to impersonate Shakespeare and Oscar Wilde – here's what it revealed about sentience
~ Avian flu has jumped from chickens to wild birds and is spreading fast
~ Five books to read while in the Derbyshire countryside
~ Summit of the Americas: Biden's attempt to unite the region on migration gets off to a shaky start
~ Electric vehicles in South Africa: how to avoid making them the privilege of the few
~ Air pollution in fast-growing African cities presents a risk of premature death
~ Older lesbians are the keepers of a rich history of the lives of women who love other women
~ The witch treatment: What Dr. Strange's Wanda tells us about representations of female anger
~ Four ways you can design social media posts to combat health misinformation
~ Five of the world's tiniest robots
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter