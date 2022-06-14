Tolerance.ca
After years of breaking the rules, Boris Johnson must now hope his MPs won't change the only one keeping him in office

By Victoria Honeyman, Associate Professor of British Politics, University of Leeds
Britain has no single document which outlines what its democracy looks like. The British constitution is made up of huge amounts of legislation, all of which can be rewritten if needed, and rules and traditions which are widely accepted by all politicians.

This reliance on tradition and accepted standards works if everyone accepts them. When rules are broken, politicians resign, whether they are backbenchers, cabinet ministers or party leaders and prime ministers. Without this acceptance of gentlemanly (or gentlewomanly) standards, the parliamentary system would be unworkable and require…The Conversation


