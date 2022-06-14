Tolerance.ca
Where the witches were men: A historian explains what magic looked like in early modern Russia

By Valerie Kivelson, Professor of History, University of Michigan
The idea of a ‘witch’ was usually female in Western Europe, but not so in Orthodox Russia – partly because of the period’s rigid social hierarchies.The Conversation


