Human Rights Observatory

Northern Ireland protocol explainer: why the UK government's plan to change it violates international law

By Billy Melo Araujo, Senior Lecturer in EU and International Economic Law, Queen's University Belfast
The UK government has unveiled a plan to do away with key aspects of the Northern Ireland protocol. This is the legal instrument that governs trade in goods in relation to Northern Ireland post-Brexit.

The Northern Ireland protocol bill proposes setting up a “dual regulatory system” that lets businesses choose whether to abide by UK or EU regulations when selling goods in Northern Ireland. It also creates a “green channel” that would remove…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


