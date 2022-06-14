Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

ACT Senate result: Pocock defeats Liberals in first time Liberals have not won one ACT Senate seat

By Adrian Beaumont, Election Analyst (Psephologist)
Share this article
The federal election result for the ACT Senate was decided Tuesday. Independent David Pocock defeated the Liberals’ Zed Seselja, with Labor holding the other seat. Pocock is a former rugby player who played for the Australian Wallabies and ACT Brumbies, and a climate activist.

This is the first time since the NT and ACT started electing two senators each at federal…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ A Google software engineer believes an AI has become sentient. If he’s right, how would we know?
~ Australia already has a UK-style windfall profits tax on gas – but we'll give away tens of billions of dollars unless we fix it soon
~ Comic anticlimax in Nat Randall and Anna Breckon’s Set Piece
~ Council of Europe Presses Pause on Draft Mental Health Protocol
~ An ice cream treat exposes the paradoxical nature of June 4th censorship in China
~ Gaza: Israel’s ‘Open-Air Prison’ at 15
~ Philippines: Ensure Rights Commission’s Independence
~ Philippines: Ensure Rights Panel’s Independence
~ Uncovering the stories my family forgot, about a past still haunting Aotearoa New Zealand
~ It’s been called the worst job in politics. Can Peter Dutton buck the trend?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter