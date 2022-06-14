Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Comic anticlimax in Nat Randall and Anna Breckon’s Set Piece

By Sarah Balkin, Lecturer, English and Theatre Studies, The University of Melbourne
Share this article
Review: Set Piece, by Nat Randall and Anna Breckon, for Rising.

Nat Randall and Anna Breckon’s Set Piece explores female intimacy through the relationship between screen and stage, drawing on dinner party conversation, improvisation and lesbian pulp fiction. Its generic situation and looping repetition combine to stage lesbian fantasy with a comic anticlimax.

In theatre, a set piece can refer simply to a piece of freestanding scenery. But it is also a genre term that suggests a formally composed scene or speech. In film, a set piece is sometimes…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ ACT Senate result: Pocock defeats Liberals in first time Liberals have not won one ACT Senate seat
~ A Google software engineer believes an AI has become sentient. If he’s right, how would we know?
~ Australia already has a UK-style windfall profits tax on gas – but we'll give away tens of billions of dollars unless we fix it soon
~ Council of Europe Presses Pause on Draft Mental Health Protocol
~ An ice cream treat exposes the paradoxical nature of June 4th censorship in China
~ Gaza: Israel’s ‘Open-Air Prison’ at 15
~ Philippines: Ensure Rights Commission’s Independence
~ Philippines: Ensure Rights Panel’s Independence
~ Uncovering the stories my family forgot, about a past still haunting Aotearoa New Zealand
~ It’s been called the worst job in politics. Can Peter Dutton buck the trend?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter