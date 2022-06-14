Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Council of Europe Presses Pause on Draft Mental Health Protocol

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image The headquarters of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg. © 2018 Human Rights Watch After a long fight by human rights advocates, the Council of Europe has temporarily suspended further consideration of a flawed draft treaty which would have undermined the rights of people with disabilities. In a crucial decision, the council’s Committee of Ministers decided to temporarily suspend work on the Additional Protocol to the Oviedo Convention on Bioethics. The draft promoted a framework that allows governments to maintain or pursue practices in the area of mental health…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ ACT Senate result: Pocock defeats Liberals in first time Liberals have not won one ACT Senate seat
~ A Google software engineer believes an AI has become sentient. If he’s right, how would we know?
~ Australia already has a UK-style windfall profits tax on gas – but we'll give away tens of billions of dollars unless we fix it soon
~ Comic anticlimax in Nat Randall and Anna Breckon’s Set Piece
~ An ice cream treat exposes the paradoxical nature of June 4th censorship in China
~ Gaza: Israel’s ‘Open-Air Prison’ at 15
~ Philippines: Ensure Rights Commission’s Independence
~ Philippines: Ensure Rights Panel’s Independence
~ Uncovering the stories my family forgot, about a past still haunting Aotearoa New Zealand
~ It’s been called the worst job in politics. Can Peter Dutton buck the trend?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter