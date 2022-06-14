Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

It's time to come clean on Lismore's future. People and businesses have to relocate away from the floodplains

By Jerry Vanclay, Professor, Southern Cross University
Share this article
More than three months after the monster floods wrecked much of Lismore, there is still no clarity for the town’s residents and businesses who urgently need to make investment decisions. Should they move to higher ground, make temporary fixes, or renovate for the long haul?

The problem is, authorities differ. “The debate is over – we will be doing engineering work for flood mitigation,” declared Kevin Hogan, the federal member for Page, as he announcedThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ An ice cream treat exposes the paradoxical nature of June 4th censorship in China
~ Gaza: Israel’s ‘Open-Air Prison’ at 15
~ Philippines: Ensure Rights Commission’s Independence
~ Philippines: Ensure Rights Panel’s Independence
~ Uncovering the stories my family forgot, about a past still haunting Aotearoa New Zealand
~ It’s been called the worst job in politics. Can Peter Dutton buck the trend?
~ Legal Yet Limited: Abortion Rights in Nepal
~ India: Excessive use of force, arbitrary detention and punitive measures against protesters must end immediately
~ From 'dada' to Darth Vader – why the way we name fathers reminds us we spring from the same well
~ What Albanese needs to build a new industrial relations consensus
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter