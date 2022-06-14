Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

India: Excessive use of force, arbitrary detention and punitive measures against protesters must end immediately

By Amnesty International
AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL INDIA PRESS RELEASE Indian authorities must immediately put an end to the excessive use of force in response to large scale protests in the country that has resulted in the death of at least two people, including a child, and in many others suffering injuries since last Friday, Amnesty International India said today. […] The post India: Excessive use of force, arbitrary detention and punitive measures against protesters must end immediately appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -


