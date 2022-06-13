How should an Australian 'centre for disease control' prepare us for the next pandemic?
By Ben Marais, Associate Professor in Paediatrics and Child Health, University of Sydney
Jocelyne Basseal, Senior Executive Officer, Sydney Institute for Infectious Diseases, University of Sydney
Lyn Gilbert, Honorary Professor Faculty of Health and Medical Science, Univeristy of Sydney; Senior Researcher Sydney Institue for Infectious Disease, University of Sydney., University of Sydney
Tania Sorrell, Professor, Clinical Infectious Diseases, Director, Sydney Institute for Infectious Diseases, University of Sydney
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has promised to create an Australian centre for disease control-style organisation to manage future pandemics. Here’s what it needs to do.
