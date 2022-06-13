Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

On World Day Against Child Labor, US Should Protect Young Farmworkers

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image “Sofia,” a 17-year-old tobacco worker, on a dirt road near her home in North Carolina. © 2015 Benedict Evans for Human Rights Watch As the world marks another World Day Against Child Labor, US leaders should commit to ending child labor at home. Globally, countries have reduced the number of children involved in child labor – defined as work performed by children below the minimum age of employment or children under age 18 engaged in hazardous work – from 245 million in 2000 to 160 million in 2020. Meanwhile, US protections for child farmworkers are as weak as ever.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


