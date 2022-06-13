Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Rwanda: Jailed Critic Denounces Torture in Prison

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Aimable Karasira (left) and Dieudonné Niyonsenga (right). © Private (Nairobi) – A prominent Rwandan YouTube commentator has accused prison authorities of beating him and other jailed critics, Human Rights Watch said today. In a statement at a court hearing in Kigali on May 30, 2022, Aimable Karasira, held in Nyarugenge prison, also said prison authorities were intercepting and withholding privileged communications from his lawyer. Ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), scheduled to begin on June 20, 2022, in Rwanda, Commonwealth leaders should…


© Human Rights Watch -


