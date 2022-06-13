Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Russia: Enforced Disappearance of Ukrainian Teacher

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Viktoria Andrusha.  © Private Russian authorities have forcibly disappeared a teacher they detained in Ukraine in late March 2022, Human Rights Watch said today. Russian forces in Ukraine’s Chernihiv region accused the teacher, Viktoria Andrusha, of sharing information with Ukrainian authorities about Russian troop movements. When Russian forces withdrew from the area days later, after their month-long occupation, they forcibly transferred Andrusha to Russia. She is one of a number of Ukrainian civilians to have apparently been forcibly disappeared since Russia began…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


