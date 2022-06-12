Tolerance.ca
Retracing Belgium's dark past in the Congo, and attempts to forge deeper ties

By Julien Bobineau, Assistant Professor, Julius Maximilian University of Würzburg
Belgian King Philippe and his wife Queen Mathilde recently led a delegation on a week-long visit to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The trip was billed as a chance to recalibrate the relationship between the two countries after a dark colonial past. We spoke to Julien Bobineau, who has researched the narratives around Belgium’s history with the Congo, about the visit. And if it could lead to a new…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


